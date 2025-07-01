US amendment bill to end corruption in crypto failed to pass By: PANews 2025/07/01 17:52

PANews reported on July 1 that U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley said on the X platform that his proposed amendment to "End Corruption in Cryptocurrency" was not passed due to opposition from Republicans. The bill aims to prohibit elected officials from promoting cryptocurrencies for improper benefits. The bill was rejected with 46 votes in favor and 54 votes against. Merkley complained that "no elected official should be able to use cryptocurrency plans to sell influence and enrich themselves."