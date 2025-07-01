Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday By: PANews 2025/07/01 16:35

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Glassnode monitoring, profit-taking activities on the Bitcoin network have increased again. Yesterday, Bitcoin realized a profit of $2.46 billion, and the 7-day moving average (SMA) rose to $1.52 billion, exceeding the average level of $1.14 billion so far this year, but still below the peak level between November and December 2024, when the 7-day SMA was about $4-5 billion.