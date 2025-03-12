#StayTrue312 Every crash is the starting point of the next bull market.

2025/03/12 10:22
Tron Bull
What 312 tells us:

Every crash is the starting point of the next bull market.

but--

Don't buy the dip too early.

Don't miss out on bottom buying.

Most importantly, stay alive.

#Tribute312

#StayTrue312 Every crash is the starting point of the next bull market.

