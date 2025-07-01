Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $31.7608 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on July 1 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$31.7608 million yesterday (June 30, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a daily net inflow of US$25.6954 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.673 billion.

The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.0654 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.523 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$10.32 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.42%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.21 billion.