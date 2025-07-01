Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $102 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 15 consecutive days.

PANews reported on July 1 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 30, Eastern Time) was US$102 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$112 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$52.421 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a daily net outflow of US$10.1817 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.531 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$134.11 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.27%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$48.974 billion.