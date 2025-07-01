US stock BitMine (BMNR) closed up more than 694% this morning, and Robinhood rose 12.77% By: PANews 2025/07/01 11:55

PANews reported on July 1 that as of the close of the U.S. stock market this morning, cryptocurrency-related stocks generally rose. Among them: Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) rose by 694.84% to $33.9; Robinhood (HOOD) rose 12.77% to $93.63; Riot Platforms (RIOT) rose 7.11% to $11.3; SharpLink Gaming (SBET) rose 6.09% to $9.93; MicroStrategy (MSTR) rose 5.3% to $404.23; Earlier yesterday, BitMine announced a private placement of US$250 million and launched its Ethereum financial strategy .