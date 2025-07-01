The new address spent 6.18 million DAI to buy 2,477 ETH 3 hours ago, or it may be a swing trade By: PANews 2025/07/01 11:14

DAI $0.9991 +0.04% MAY $0.02969 -0.66% ETH $4,139.7 +8.45% TRADE $0.08809 +4.13%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the new address 0x521...34Bf5 spent 6.18 million DAI to buy 2,477 ETH 3 hours ago, with an average purchase cost of $2,496.22. The current ETH price is $2,485.08. According to the analysis of the source of funds, the address may be conducting swing trading.