Trump family-related cryptocurrency project American Bitcoin raises $220 million for Bitcoin mining

By: PANews
2025/07/01 09:28
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.908-0.08%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bloomberg, American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency project related to the Trump family, raised $220 million through the issuance of new shares to purchase Bitcoin and digital asset mining equipment. Some of the shares were traded in Bitcoin instead of US dollars and were worth about $10 million. American Bitcoin is supported by Eric Trump, and its major shareholder Hut 8 Corp plans to go public through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining Inc.

The project is one of many efforts to bring Bitcoin to the public trading market. Hut 8 has previously handed over its mining equipment to American Bitcoin in exchange for an 80% stake, and plans to expand further to Dubai. In addition, the Trump family has been actively involved in a number of cryptocurrency-related projects aimed at promoting the United States as the "crypto capital."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

