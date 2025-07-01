Supreme Court Denies Coinbase User Appeal: IRS Can Still Access Your Crypto Data – What Now?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/01 05:49
The United States Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging the Internal Revenue Service’s ability to access cryptocurrency user data, leaving in place a lower court ruling that allows the agency to collect records from Coinbase.

In an order released Monday, the justices denied a petition from Coinbase user James Harper, who had argued that the IRS violated his constitutional rights by seizing his financial information without proper cause.

The decision means the IRS can continue to request and obtain crypto transaction data under its current enforcement approach.

Supreme Court Declines to Shield Crypto Users Data From IRS Surveillance

Harper, who filed the lawsuit in 2020, said the agency unlawfully acquired records from his Coinbase account, including transaction details, security settings, and personal correspondence.

Coinbase initially pushed back on the IRS summons, but a federal district court later ordered the company to comply, narrowing the scope of the data request.

The case stems from an IRS probe launched in 2016, when the agency sought data on more than 500,000 Coinbase users. After legal challenges, Coinbase eventually turned over a smaller set of data, including Harper’s.

In 2019, Harper received a letter from the IRS claiming he may not have properly reported crypto transactions. Harper, who insists he paid all taxes owed, sued the agency soon after.

The core of Harper’s legal argument centered on the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.

He asked the court to revisit a 1976 ruling that said people do not have privacy rights over records held by third parties, such as banks.

“The lower court’s ruling will effectively strip millions of Americans of meaningful privacy protections over their most sensitive financial data—simply because they use modern financial service providers,” Harper wrote in his petition.

Coinbase joined Harper in urging the high court to reconsider the precedent. The exchange said it resisted the IRS summons as long as it could without facing contempt charges.

Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, criticized the scope of the agency’s request.

“We believe in tax compliance, but this goes far beyond a narrow and tailored request and far beyond crypto,” Grewal posted on X in April.

“This applies to banks, phone companies, ISPs, email, you name it. You should have the same right to privacy for your inbox or account as you have for a letter in your mailbox,” he added

The Biden administration, like the Trump and Obama administrations before it, supported the IRS’s position. In court filings, the government argued that Harper had no reasonable expectation of privacy in Coinbase’s records.

The 1976 Supreme Court decision at the center of the debate, United States v. Miller, established the third-party doctrine, allowing law enforcement to access records held by institutions like banks without a warrant.

The Court reaffirmed this idea in 1979 with regard to telephone records but carved out a narrow exception in 2018.

That year, it ruled that location data from cell phone towers is protected under the Fourth Amendment, meaning police generally need a warrant to obtain it.

IRS Expands Crypto Scrutiny Amid Surge in Tax Notices

Some current justices, including Neil Gorsuch, have questioned the third-party doctrine in past opinions. In 2018, Gorsuch argued that simply sharing data with a third party shouldn’t strip someone of their constitutional rights.

But in Harper’s case, the Court gave no explanation for declining the appeal.

The denial leaves the existing legal framework unchanged, and privacy advocates say it could affect more than just crypto users. Harper’s case drew support from several groups over the past year.

In April, Elon Musk’s platform X submitted a brief backing Harper’s challenge, arguing that the IRS subpoena was overly broad and lacked suspicion.

With the Supreme Court stepping aside, the IRS is now free to continue enforcing its summonses across the crypto industry.

However, crypto investors in the U.S. are facing increased pressure from the IRS, which has ramped up enforcement efforts over the past two months.

Tax experts say the agency is targeting discrepancies in digital asset filings.

According to the report, the number of IRS notices has jumped sharply compared to last year.

CoinLedger, a crypto tax platform, reported nearly 800 support requests related to IRS letters between May and June, nine times more than the same period in 2024.

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

O post Por Que a Queda nas Altcoins Foi Tão Significativa? Um Especialista Explica apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. O mercado de criptomoedas experimentou uma das maiores perdas diárias dos últimos anos com uma queda acentuada na sexta-feira à noite. A perda em valor atingiu bilhões de dólares. Especialistas dizem que após este colapso, sinais de uma estabilização gradual estão emergindo nos mercados. A queda ocorreu logo após o governo dos EUA anunciar novas tarifas sobre produtos tecnológicos importados da China. Este desenvolvimento causou pânico entre os investidores e ativou uma reação em cadeia de vendas nos mercados. "Os investidores foram forçados a fechar suas posições, causando a queda livre dos preços", disse Joshua Duckett, diretor de uma empresa de análise forense de criptomoedas, em um comunicado. Duckett afirmou que a negociação alavancada amplifica as perdas, dizendo: "As perdas em negociação alavancada no setor cripto estão na casa dos bilhões de dólares. Algumas pessoas perderam centenas de dólares, algumas milhares, algumas milhões." O Bitcoin, a maior criptomoeda, caiu abaixo de $102.000 durante o crash, enquanto o Ethereum e outras altcoins importantes também perderam mais de 20% em apenas algumas horas. Os investidores, particularmente aqueles com alta alavancagem, não conseguiram manter suas posições diante da queda repentina e foram liquidados. "O mercado cripto reagiu mais fortemente do que o mercado de ações porque está aberto 7x24", disse Duckett. "Muitas criptomoedas perderam valor nas últimas 24 horas. Isso foi impulsionado tanto por notícias quanto pela psicologia do investidor." Enfatizando o impacto da negociação alavancada no mercado, Duckett disse: "Em criptomoeda, os investidores podem emprestar até cem vezes seus ativos. Quando essas posições são liquidadas, grandes movimentos de preço são inevitáveis, mas desta vez a direção foi para baixo." Duckett afirmou que a onda acentuada de venda de pânico desencadeou liquidações em cadeia, acrescentando: "Esta situação criou uma espiral de liquidação." No entanto, a perspectiva não é totalmente sombria. De acordo com Duckett, sinais de recuperação estão começando a aparecer no mercado: "O mercado está atualmente em...
Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Shiba Inu é uma meme coin lançada em 2020 para superar a DogeCoin, outra meme coin. Shiba Inu foi desenvolvida por um grupo ou indivíduo com o nome Ryoshi. Um projeto que foi criado como uma piada interna em vez de uma moeda real agora serve para vários casos de uso no Ecossistema Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu foi... Leia mais A publicação Será que a Moeda Shiba Inu Chegará a $1 apareceu primeiro em BiteMyCoin.
3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Quando o XRP era negociado a apenas $0,50, apenas alguns selecionados viram o seu potencial para subir acima de $3, impulsionado por fluxos institucionais e otimismo renovado sobre ETFs. Agora, com novas narrativas formando-se em torno de Layer-1, Layer-2 e híbridos de meme coins e tokens de utilidade, esses mesmos investidores perspicazes estão identificando três tokens de destaque que ecoam a configuração inicial do XRP: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui [...] O post 3 Criptos favorecidas por Smart Money que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50 apareceu primeiro no Blockonomi.
