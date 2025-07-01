Clean Energy Blockchain Cloud Mining Opens the Dividend Era

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/01 02:34
RealLink
REAL$0.07171+2.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,281.43+1.99%
GET
GET$0.00275--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02585+0.31%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14948+14.01%
ERA
ERA$0.4315+12.45%

Against the backdrop of the 2025 G7 summit calling for increased green energy investment and the promotion of sustainable development of the digital economy, Blockchain Cloud Mining announced the launch of a global clean energy cloud mining expansion plan. The platform will create an environmentally friendly and efficient digital asset investment channel for global users through wind and solar data centers and AI scheduling systems.

Global Expansion and Deployment of Clean Energy Computing Centers

Blockchain Cloud Mining said that this global expansion is not only a technological upgrade, but also reflects its commitment to sustainable development. The global expansion will focus on covering regions with rich clean energy resources and clear policy support, such as Europe, North America, and the Middle East, to build data centers driven by wind and solar energy.

Multi-currency mining and intelligent energy scheduling are achieved through AI systems to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. It is expected to be deployed within 12 months, covering more than 20 countries, and accelerating the construction of a global green computing network.

Create a Crypto Income Tool That Everyone Can Participate In

Sunshine Mining makes mining as simple as opening an app. Whether you are a novice or have never been exposed to blockchain, you only need to select the contract after registration, and the platform will automatically allocate green computing power for you, and issue BTC, DOGE, XRP and other mainstream currency income every day.

The platform does not require users to purchase mining machines or download any software. All processes are completed in the cloud, fully managed, and require zero technical knowledge.

You can also recommend friends to get commission rewards and easily build your income network.

Clean Energy Mining Benefits

  • Automatically receive real cryptocurrency every day, automatically mine, without paying attention to the market or understanding blockchain technology.
  • Support multi-language and multi-currency payment methods, global users can easily participate.
  • Mining uses green energy such as wind power and solar energy, and mining is more environmentally friendly
  • The contract content is open and transparent, the profit rules are clear, and the system automatically settles without any hidden fees.

How to start using BlockchainCloudMining?

  1. Register an account to get a $12 novice bonus, starting from zero cost.
  2. Select the mining contract and the system will automatically start the green computing power.
  3. Check your income daily and support flexible management and withdrawal.

BlockchainCloudMining provides a variety of contract options, all of which are automatically executed without configuration or maintenance.

For more contract details, please visit the official website.

BlockchainCloudMining is the world’s leading green cloud mining platform, providing safe, compliant, and zero-threshold cryptocurrency mining services. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, the platform has helped users from more than 190 countries to easily earn digital asset returns without any equipment or technical experience through AI computing power scheduling and renewable energy data centers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

O post Por Que a Queda nas Altcoins Foi Tão Significativa? Um Especialista Explica apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. O mercado de criptomoedas experimentou uma das maiores perdas diárias dos últimos anos com uma queda acentuada na sexta-feira à noite. A perda em valor atingiu bilhões de dólares. Especialistas dizem que após este colapso, sinais de uma estabilização gradual estão emergindo nos mercados. A queda ocorreu logo após o governo dos EUA anunciar novas tarifas sobre produtos tecnológicos importados da China. Este desenvolvimento causou pânico entre os investidores e ativou uma reação em cadeia de vendas nos mercados. "Os investidores foram forçados a fechar suas posições, causando a queda livre dos preços", disse Joshua Duckett, diretor de uma empresa de análise forense de criptomoedas, em um comunicado. Duckett afirmou que a negociação alavancada amplifica as perdas, dizendo: "As perdas em negociação alavancada no setor cripto estão na casa dos bilhões de dólares. Algumas pessoas perderam centenas de dólares, algumas milhares, algumas milhões." O Bitcoin, a maior criptomoeda, caiu abaixo de $102.000 durante o crash, enquanto o Ethereum e outras altcoins importantes também perderam mais de 20% em apenas algumas horas. Os investidores, particularmente aqueles com alta alavancagem, não conseguiram manter suas posições diante da queda repentina e foram liquidados. "O mercado cripto reagiu mais fortemente do que o mercado de ações porque está aberto 7x24", disse Duckett. "Muitas criptomoedas perderam valor nas últimas 24 horas. Isso foi impulsionado tanto por notícias quanto pela psicologia do investidor." Enfatizando o impacto da negociação alavancada no mercado, Duckett disse: "Em criptomoeda, os investidores podem emprestar até cem vezes seus ativos. Quando essas posições são liquidadas, grandes movimentos de preço são inevitáveis, mas desta vez a direção foi para baixo." Duckett afirmou que a onda acentuada de venda de pânico desencadeou liquidações em cadeia, acrescentando: "Esta situação criou uma espiral de liquidação." No entanto, a perspectiva não é totalmente sombria. De acordo com Duckett, sinais de recuperação estão começando a aparecer no mercado: "O mercado está atualmente em...
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-15.58%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000627+2.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012567+37.94%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 23:24
Share
Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Shiba Inu é uma meme coin lançada em 2020 para superar a DogeCoin, outra meme coin. Shiba Inu foi desenvolvida por um grupo ou indivíduo com o nome Ryoshi. Um projeto que foi criado como uma piada interna em vez de uma moeda real agora serve para vários casos de uso no Ecossistema Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu foi... Leia mais A publicação Será que a Moeda Shiba Inu Chegará a $1 apareceu primeiro em BiteMyCoin.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621+12.70%
1
1$0.004617+24.78%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001853+10.62%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/10/12 23:30
Share
3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Quando o XRP era negociado a apenas $0,50, apenas alguns selecionados viram o seu potencial para subir acima de $3, impulsionado por fluxos institucionais e otimismo renovado sobre ETFs. Agora, com novas narrativas formando-se em torno de Layer-1, Layer-2 e híbridos de meme coins e tokens de utilidade, esses mesmos investidores perspicazes estão identificando três tokens de destaque que ecoam a configuração inicial do XRP: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui [...] O post 3 Criptos favorecidas por Smart Money que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50 apareceu primeiro no Blockonomi.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003696-0.96%
XRP
XRP$2.538+2.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00347-13.46%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/12 23:22
Share

Trending News

More

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira