Origin Protocol: Starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to repurchase OGN tokens By: PANews 2025/06/30 22:36

OGN $0.04909 +6.04% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09% OPEN $0.00000001044 -1.50%

PANews reported on June 30 that Origin Protocol announced on the X platform that starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to buy back OGN tokens on the open market. In addition, DAO assets worth more than $3 million will be used for additional OGN buybacks. The buyback operation is about to begin.