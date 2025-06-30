Ready to Use Crypto in Real Life? SpacePay Has You Covered, Presale Ongoing

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/30 20:42
RealLink
REAL$0.07164+1.87%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.009938+2.33%
READY
READY$0.039575+8.83%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003928+13.59%
Everscale
EVER$0.01828+4.63%

Ever tried paying with Bitcoin at a restaurant? Chances are, you got some confused looks from the staff. We’ve all been there. You’ve got crypto sitting in your wallet, but good luck finding anywhere that actually accepts it.

Most of us who own crypto have faced this same frustration. We keep hearing about the future of digital money, but when it comes to actually spending it? That’s a whole different story.

This is where SpacePay comes in. They’re making it possible to use crypto at regular stores by working with the card machines businesses already have. Plus, they convert everything to regular money instantly and work with over 325 different crypto wallets.

They’ve pulled in more than $1.1 million so far, and you can grab their $SPY tokens for $0.003181 right now during the presale.

Why Crypto Payments Just Don’t Work Yet

Let’s be honest – most shop owners want nothing to do with crypto payments. Can you blame them? One day Bitcoin is worth $60,000, the next it’s down to $45,000. No business owner wants to sell a $5 coffee and end up with $3 worth of value by closing time.

Then there’s the tech side of things. Setting up crypto payments usually means buying new equipment and learning complicated systems. Most small business owners already have enough on their plates without adding crypto homework to the mix.

And don’t get started on the fees. Some crypto transactions cost more than the actual purchase. Try explaining to a customer why their $2 donut comes with a $15 transaction fee. It just doesn’t make sense for everyday purchases.

Plus, many business owners find the whole crypto world confusing. They’ve got businesses to run, not cryptocurrency degrees to earn. Sticking with cash and cards feels safer and simpler.

How SpacePay Actually Makes This Work

Here’s where things get interesting. SpacePay figured out they don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Instead of forcing businesses to buy new equipment, they work with the card machines already sitting on counters everywhere. A simple software update, and boom – crypto payments are ready to go.

But here’s the clever part: when someone pays with crypto, SpacePay instantly converts it to regular dollars (or whatever currency the business uses). The shop owner never has to worry about crypto prices going up or down. They get paid in real money, just like any other transaction.

The fees are pretty reasonable too – just 0.5% per transaction. That’s actually better than what many credit card companies charge. Lower fees mean more money stays in the business owner’s pocket.

Security-wise, they’ve got all the usual protections you’d expect – encryption, monitoring, the works. They’ve built everything on decentralized systems, which means less chance of everything crashing if one server goes down.

Visit SpacePay Presale

What’s the Deal with SpacePay’s $SPY Token?

SpacePay runs on their own token called $SPY, and it’s not just there for show. Token holders get to vote on what happens next with the platform. Think of it like being a shareholder, but for a crypto payment system.

They also share some of their profits with token holders. Not a bad deal if the platform takes off – you could earn some passive income just for holding the tokens.

Every month, they give out bonus tokens to their most active users. It’s their way of saying thanks to people who actually use and support the platform. Plus, token holders get early access to new features before everyone else.

What This Means for Everyone Involved

For businesses, this opens up a whole new customer base. There are over 400 million people worldwide who own crypto, and many of them would love to actually spend it somewhere. That’s a lot of potential customers walking around with money they can’t easily spend.

Getting paid instantly is another plus. No more waiting days for payments to clear – the money shows up right away. For small businesses watching their cash flow, that’s huge.

For crypto users, this finally gives them somewhere to actually use their digital money. You can pay with whatever crypto you’ve got in your wallet – they support over 325 different wallets. No more converting back to dollars just to buy lunch.

The whole experience feels normal too. You’re not fumbling around with QR codes or explaining blockchain to the cashier. Just tap, pay, and go.

Where This All Leads

SpacePay seems to have cracked the code on making crypto payments actually practical. Instead of trying to change everything at once, they work with what’s already there. Smart approach.

The fact that they’ve raised over $1.1 million shows people are interested in solutions that actually work in the real world. As more businesses realize they can accept crypto without the usual hassles, we might finally see crypto payments become normal.

If you’re curious about the $SPY token presale, you can check out their official website, connect your wallet, and pick up tokens at the current price of $0.003181. They accept various cryptocurrencies or even regular bank cards if you’re just getting started with crypto.

JOIN THE SPACEPAY ($SPY) PRESALE NOW

Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram

The post Ready to Use Crypto in Real Life? SpacePay Has You Covered, Presale Ongoing appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

O post Por Que a Queda nas Altcoins Foi Tão Significativa? Um Especialista Explica apareceu no BitcoinEthereumNews.com. O mercado de criptomoedas experimentou uma das maiores perdas diárias dos últimos anos com uma queda acentuada na sexta-feira à noite. A perda em valor atingiu bilhões de dólares. Especialistas dizem que após este colapso, sinais de uma estabilização gradual estão emergindo nos mercados. A queda ocorreu logo após o governo dos EUA anunciar novas tarifas sobre produtos tecnológicos importados da China. Este desenvolvimento causou pânico entre os investidores e ativou uma reação em cadeia de vendas nos mercados. "Os investidores foram forçados a fechar suas posições, causando a queda livre dos preços", disse Joshua Duckett, diretor de uma empresa de análise forense de criptomoedas, em um comunicado. Duckett afirmou que a negociação alavancada amplifica as perdas, dizendo: "As perdas em negociação alavancada no setor cripto estão na casa dos bilhões de dólares. Algumas pessoas perderam centenas de dólares, algumas milhares, algumas milhões." O Bitcoin, a maior criptomoeda, caiu abaixo de $102.000 durante o crash, enquanto o Ethereum e outras altcoins importantes também perderam mais de 20% em apenas algumas horas. Os investidores, particularmente aqueles com alta alavancagem, não conseguiram manter suas posições diante da queda repentina e foram liquidados. "O mercado cripto reagiu mais fortemente do que o mercado de ações porque está aberto 7x24", disse Duckett. "Muitas criptomoedas perderam valor nas últimas 24 horas. Isso foi impulsionado tanto por notícias quanto pela psicologia do investidor." Enfatizando o impacto da negociação alavancada no mercado, Duckett disse: "Em criptomoeda, os investidores podem emprestar até cem vezes seus ativos. Quando essas posições são liquidadas, grandes movimentos de preço são inevitáveis, mas desta vez a direção foi para baixo." Duckett afirmou que a onda acentuada de venda de pânico desencadeou liquidações em cadeia, acrescentando: "Esta situação criou uma espiral de liquidação." No entanto, a perspectiva não é totalmente sombria. De acordo com Duckett, sinais de recuperação estão começando a aparecer no mercado: "O mercado está atualmente em...
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-15.48%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000627+3.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012057+32.56%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 23:24
Share
Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Shiba Inu é uma meme coin lançada em 2020 para superar a DogeCoin, outra meme coin. Shiba Inu foi desenvolvida por um grupo ou indivíduo com o nome Ryoshi. Um projeto que foi criado como uma piada interna em vez de uma moeda real agora serve para vários casos de uso no Ecossistema Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu foi... Leia mais A publicação Será que a Moeda Shiba Inu Chegará a $1 apareceu primeiro em BiteMyCoin.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621+12.70%
1
1$0.004527+21.95%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001853+10.10%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/10/12 23:30
Share
3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Quando o XRP era negociado a apenas $0,50, apenas alguns selecionados viram o seu potencial para subir acima de $3, impulsionado por fluxos institucionais e otimismo renovado sobre ETFs. Agora, com novas narrativas formando-se em torno de Layer-1, Layer-2 e híbridos de meme coins e tokens de utilidade, esses mesmos investidores perspicazes estão identificando três tokens de destaque que ecoam a configuração inicial do XRP: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui [...] O post 3 Criptos favorecidas por Smart Money que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50 apareceu primeiro no Blockonomi.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003696-0.93%
XRP
XRP$2.5316+1.75%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00346-13.71%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/12 23:22
Share

Trending News

More

Por que a queda nas altcoins foi tão significativa? Um especialista explica

Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira