SRM Entertainment has staked all of its approximately 365 million TRX to receive staking rewards By: PANews 2025/06/30 20:52

SRM $0.01074 +5.29% TRX $0.3231 +1.12% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Business Insider, SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRM) announced that it has successfully pledged 365,096,845 TRX through the JustLend platform. By combining standard staking rewards and energy leasing, this operation can increase the annual yield of TRX staking to up to 10%. This move follows the company's $100 million financing completed earlier this month to launch its TRON reserve strategy. Earlier news, entertainment company SRM plans to sign a $100 million equity financing agreement to launch a TRX token reserve strategy and change its name to Tron Inc.