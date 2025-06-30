Aptos Labs CEO Avery Ching joins CFTC Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee By: PANews 2025/06/30 21:22

PANews reported on June 30 that Aptos Labs announced on the X platform that its co-founder and CEO Avery Ching has joined the Digital Asset Market Subcommittee under the Global Market Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Avery will work with other leaders from Web3 and financial services to jointly promote the construction of a digital asset regulatory framework.