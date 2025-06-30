AI-driven hyperstructure network Datagram completes $4 million Pre-Seed round of financing, with participation from Animoca Brands and others By: PANews 2025/06/30 20:25

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Investing.com, AI-driven superstructure network Datagram has completed a $4 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Blizzard the Avalanche Fund, with participation from Animoca Brands, Cointelegraph, Amber Group, Aquanow, Arche Fund, DePIN X Capital, ISKRA, JDI Ventures, Yellow Capital, etc. This round of funds will be used to build a sovereign Layer1 blockchain on Avalanche and accelerate node network deployment. The Datagram network builds decentralized infrastructure by integrating idle computing resources and currently serves 200 companies and 1 million users worldwide. Its CEO said the technology is expected to become the "foundational layer of the decentralized Internet."