Hyperliquid’s perpetual contract trading volume exceeded $1.5 trillion in the past year, with cumulative revenue reaching $310 million By: PANews 2025/06/30 16:29

PANews reported on June 30 that according to The block, Dune Analytics data showed that Hyperliquid's on-chain perpetual contract trading volume exceeded $1.57 trillion in the past 12 months. Hyperliquid achieved $56 million in fees and revenue this month, with cumulative revenue reaching $310 million. Hyperliquid's perpetual contract trading volume in May reached $248 billion. So far this month, Hyperliquid's trading volume has reached $208 billion, far exceeding its competitors. The total trading volume of other on-chain perpetual contract exchanges has reached $140 billion.