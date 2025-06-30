Maxwell hardfork goes live on BNB Chain mainnet — Here’s what you should know

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 12:47
Binance Coin
BNB$1 293,1+10,46%
SphereX
HERE$0,000209--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0912+9,09%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,01669+9,22%

BNB Chain is set to launch its most aggressive speed upgrade yet.

To increase transaction throughput, improve validator performance, and enhance responsiveness, the network will implement the Maxwell hardfork on the mainnet on June 30. This will reduce block times from 1.5 seconds to just 0.75 seconds. 

Three proposals, BEP-524, BEP-563, and BEP-564, are driving the upgrade. Each focuses on important aspects of network performance. BEP-524 cuts block intervals in half, allowing decentralized applications to have lower latency and faster transaction confirmations.

BEP-563 enhances validator messages to reduce missed votes or sync delays under more stringent block cycles. Through the use of more sophisticated block-fetching logic to boost syncing efficiency, BEP-564 enhances node-to-node communication.

All of these improvements demonstrate how BNB (BNB) Chain is constantly working to improve user experience and increase throughput, especially in high-demand areas like decentralized finance, GameFi, and NFT trading.

The shift to sub-second blocks follows the April Lorentz hardfork, which reduced block times from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds. Maxwell goes beyond optimization by aiming to improve real-time user experience, accelerate dApp interactions, and preserve node operator and validator performance in the face of increasing network demand.

“Maxwell is more than just a speed boost. It’s a foundational upgrade for a faster, more reliable BNB Chain,” developers wrote in a May 22 statement previewing the launch.

The upgrade also modifies several consensus parameters. Epoch length has doubled from 500 to 1000, while each validator’s turn length increases to 16 blocks, still just 12 seconds under the new timing. Fast finality can now be reached in under 2 seconds. 

These changes are intended to maintain block stability and validator coordination despite the higher throughput. The maximum extractable value ecosystem is also affected. To stay competitive in the compressed timing environment, arbitrage searchers and MEV builders will need to modify their strategies as each block will be less than 1 second.

At press time, BNB is trading at $654, up 1% on the day. Daily trading volume is up 28%, indicating rising spot market activity. According to Coinglass data, derivatives volume surged 57.5% to $318.5 million in the past 24 hours, reflecting heightened speculative activity as the upgrade is rolled out.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

A linha entre a adoção mainstream da web3 e a estagnação contínua não é sobre blockchains mais rápidas — é sobre confiança.
Line Protocol
LINE$0,0000339-15,03%
Threshold
T$0,0134+10,01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/12 22:08
Share
Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Shiba Inu é uma meme coin lançada em 2020 para superar a DogeCoin, outra meme coin. Shiba Inu foi desenvolvida por um grupo ou indivíduo com o nome Ryoshi. Um projeto que foi criado como uma piada interna em vez de uma moeda real agora serve para vários casos de uso no Ecossistema Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu foi... Leia mais A publicação Será que a Moeda Shiba Inu Chegará a $1 apareceu primeiro em BiteMyCoin.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000621+12,70%
1
1$0,004577+23,20%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001863+11,55%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/10/12 23:30
Share
3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Quando o XRP era negociado a apenas $0,50, apenas alguns selecionados viram o seu potencial para subir acima de $3, impulsionado por fluxos institucionais e otimismo renovado sobre ETFs. Agora, com novas narrativas formando-se em torno de Layer-1, Layer-2 e híbridos de meme coins e tokens de utilidade, esses mesmos investidores perspicazes estão identificando três tokens de destaque que ecoam a configuração inicial do XRP: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui [...] O post 3 Criptos favorecidas por Smart Money que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50 apareceu primeiro no Blockonomi.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,003696-0,85%
XRP
XRP$2,5283+1,73%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00347-14,95%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/12 23:22
Share

Trending News

More

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira