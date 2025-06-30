OpenAI is re-adjusting its compensation system and incentives to deal with researchers resigning to join Meta By: PANews 2025/06/30 11:31

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Yahoo Finance, in response to Meta's (META) successful poaching of several senior researchers, an OpenAI executive assured team members that the company's leadership was not "standing idly by". Chief Research Officer Mark Chen said that he, CEO Sam Altman and other OpenAI leaders have been "negotiating day and night with those who have received employment notices", and "we are readjusting the salary system and are looking for creative ways to recognize and reward top talent". In the past week, eight researchers left OpenAI to join Meta. Altman even complained in a podcast that Meta offered a "$100 million signing bonus", which Meta executives refuted internally.