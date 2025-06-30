Al Abraaj, a company listed on the Bahrain Stock Exchange, has increased its holdings by 2 bitcoins, and now holds a total of 7 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/30 11:19

PANews reported on June 30 that Al Abraaj Restaurants Group, a company listed on the Bahrain Stock Exchange, tweeted that it had purchased two more bitcoins at a price of approximately $208,200, with an average price of approximately $104,100 per bitcoin. As of today, it holds a total of seven bitcoins, with an average price of approximately $97,743 per bitcoin.