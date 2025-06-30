Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S. By: PANews 2025/06/30 10:19

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cailian News, Canada announced the withdrawal of the digital service tax to advance broader trade negotiations with the United States. Canada said it would resume trade negotiations with the United States and strive to reach an agreement no later than July 21.