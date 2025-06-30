The Ethereum Foundation recently transferred 1,000 ETH to a multi-signature wallet every day, and there was no further action on the 11,000 ETH transferred By: PANews 2025/06/30 09:26

PANews reported on June 30 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH to another multi-signature wallet every day. A total of 11,000 ETH were transferred in one month, but the transferred ETH did not undergo any further actions (redistribution/sale/participation in DeFi, etc.).