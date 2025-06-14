Gotbit founder sentenced to 8 months for crypto wash trading scam

Crypto.news
2025/06/14 00:11
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0002005+0.30%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07056+4.56%

Aleksei Andriunin, founder and CEO of crypto market maker Gotbit, has been sentenced to eight months in prison for his role in a multi-million-dollar wash trading scheme that inflated trading volumes for various cryptocurrencies.

The sentencing was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley in Boston, following Andriunin’s guilty plea in March 2025 to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit market manipulation.

The 26-year-old, a dual citizen of Russia and Portugal, was arrested in Portugal in October 2024 and extradited to the U.S. in February 2025. As part of a plea agreement, Andriunin agreed to forfeit $23 million in stablecoins held in crypto wallets linked to Gotbit.

Gotbit Consulting LLC, the firm he founded, was also sentenced to five years’ probation and is required to cease operations.

The company admitted to offering wash trading services between 2018 and 2024, manipulating trading volumes to help client tokens appear more active and gain listings on exchanges and CoinMarketCap.

Gotbit’s blockchain evasion

Prosecutors said Gotbit used multiple accounts to avoid blockchain detection and received tens of millions of dollars in client payments for these services. Tokens involved in the scheme included Robo Inu and Saitama. 

Company directors Fedor Kedrov and Qawi Jalili were also indicted.

Gotbit is the third crypto market maker charged in relation to illegal trading practices, following actions against MyTrade and CLS Global, according to the Justice Department.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a separate civil enforcement action against Gotbit for securities law violations.

As part of his sentence, Andriunin will also serve one year of supervised release and is barred from crypto-related activity during that period.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SharpLink Gaming has purchased another 21,487 ETH in the past 6 hours, and its total holdings currently have a floating profit of US$79.88 million

SharpLink Gaming has purchased another 21,487 ETH in the past 6 hours, and its total holdings currently have a floating profit of US$79.88 million

PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after acquiring 10,000 ETH directly from the Ethereum Foundation, SharpLink Gaming purchased another 21,487 ETH (US$64.26 million)
Ethereum
ETH$2,964.31-0.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 09:22
A wallet previously associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,206.7 ETH to the non-profit development organization Argot Collective

A wallet previously associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,206.7 ETH to the non-profit development organization Argot Collective

PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the non-profit development organization Argot Collective, which received 7,000 ETH of operating funds from the Ethereum Foundation, 6
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01639+2.75%
Ethereum
ETH$2,964.31-0.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 09:08
Bank for International Settlements: Rapid expansion of stablecoins poses new policy challenges to regulators

Bank for International Settlements: Rapid expansion of stablecoins poses new policy challenges to regulators

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Bloomberg, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) warned that the rapid expansion of stablecoins (digital tokens usually pegged to fiat currencies) is
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06854-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 08:51

Trending News

More

SharpLink Gaming has purchased another 21,487 ETH in the past 6 hours, and its total holdings currently have a floating profit of US$79.88 million

A wallet previously associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold 1,206.7 ETH to the non-profit development organization Argot Collective

Bank for International Settlements: Rapid expansion of stablecoins poses new policy challenges to regulators

Musk's xAI plans a new round of financing, with the target valuation soaring to US$200 billion

A whale spent 4.5 million USDT yesterday to buy 349.02 billion PEPE