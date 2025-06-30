South Korean stocks ride crypto wave as new president backs won-based tokens

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 02:35
holoride
RIDE$0.000774+2.24%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.923+6.95%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.503-0.66%

South Korean equities have surged following President Lee Jae-myung’s pledge to permit cryptocurrency assets backed by the won. This has driven intense interest among retail investors in companies associated with digital currency projects.

The benchmark Kospi Composite index has gained nearly 30% this year, making South Korea Asia’s best-performing market in the first half.

According to the Financial Times, stocks associated with the Bank of Korea’s digital currency initiatives have experienced significant price fluctuations. While LG CNS shares rose by about 70% in June before pulling back due to profit-taking, Kakao Pay shares more than doubled.

Fintech stocks get hold of speculative attention

Kosdaq-listed companies have seen major moves based on stablecoin connections. Fintech security firm Aton jumped 80% while mobile game producer ME2ON tripled after its subsidiary launched a dollar-pegged stablecoin for casino applications.

The retail enthusiasm has driven outstanding margin loans to Won20.5 trillion ($15 billion), according to Korea Financial Investment Association data. Investors are increasing leverage to chase gains despite the government not yet announcing detailed cryptocurrency policies.

Expectations intensified following Lee’s appointment of Kim Yong-beom, a digital token advocate, as chief policy adviser. A parliamentary bill proposed this month would allow companies with Won500 million in equity capital to issue won-based stablecoins.

South Korea hosts one of the world’s most active crypto markets, with approximately 20% of the population trading digital assets. USD-pegged stablecoins reached ₩57 trillion in trading volume during the first quarter, prompting the Bank of Korea to accelerate its preparations for digital currency.

Banks, brokerages, and fintech companies are showing strong interest in stablecoin issuance, though the government has not determined licensing requirements or timelines. “We are keen to do the business, but we are watching out for where the government draws the line in terms of regulation,” said a fintech industry executive.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong has voiced concerns about non-bank entities issuing won-pegged stablecoins. He also cited potential impacts on capital flows and the effectiveness of monetary policy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

A linha entre a adoção mainstream da web3 e a estagnação contínua não é sobre blockchains mais rápidas — é sobre confiança.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000339-15.03%
Threshold
T$0.0134+10.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/12 22:08
Share
Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

Shiba Inu é uma meme coin lançada em 2020 para superar a DogeCoin, outra meme coin. Shiba Inu foi desenvolvida por um grupo ou indivíduo com o nome Ryoshi. Um projeto que foi criado como uma piada interna em vez de uma moeda real agora serve para vários casos de uso no Ecossistema Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu foi... Leia mais A publicação Será que a Moeda Shiba Inu Chegará a $1 apareceu primeiro em BiteMyCoin.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621+12.70%
1
1$0.004577+23.20%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001863+11.55%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/10/12 23:30
Share
3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Quando o XRP era negociado a apenas $0,50, apenas alguns selecionados viram o seu potencial para subir acima de $3, impulsionado por fluxos institucionais e otimismo renovado sobre ETFs. Agora, com novas narrativas formando-se em torno de Layer-1, Layer-2 e híbridos de meme coins e tokens de utilidade, esses mesmos investidores perspicazes estão identificando três tokens de destaque que ecoam a configuração inicial do XRP: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui [...] O post 3 Criptos favorecidas por Smart Money que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50 apareceu primeiro no Blockonomi.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003696-0.85%
XRP
XRP$2.5283+1.73%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00347-14.95%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/12 23:22
Share

Trending News

More

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Será que a Shiba Inu Coin chegará a 1$

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira