Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week By: PANews 2025/06/29 20:03

PANews reported on June 29 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, writing: “21 years later, you’ll wish you had bought more.” According to previous rules, Strategy always disclosed information about its increased Bitcoin holdings the day after the relevant news was released.