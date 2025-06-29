Nvidia executives cash out more than $1 billion in stock

By: PANews
2025/06/29 12:50
Moonveil
MORE$0.02589+1.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+9.09%

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, citing the Financial Times, Nvidia (NVDA.O) insiders have sold more than $1 billion of the company's stock in the past 12 months. Trading volume has surged recently as executives cashed out on the AI investment boom. More than $500 million of the stock was sold this month, just as the California chip design company's stock price climbed to a record high. Investors have previously increased their holdings of Nvidia shares, betting on a surge in demand for AI chips, making it the world's most valuable company. Before the stock price rise, Nvidia has experienced a turbulent year: trade tensions and breakthroughs in AI by other countries have threatened demand for its products. CEO Huang Renxun this week launched his first stock sale since September last year. Nvidia said that all of Huang Renxun's sales followed a preset trading plan established in March, which had determined the price and date to trigger the sale in advance. Huang Renxun still holds the vast majority of his Nvidia shares. Ben Silverman, vice president of research at VerityData, commented: "When the stock price fell in the first quarter, he (Huang Renxun) did not sell, which was very wise. He waited for the stock price to rise to a more ideal selling price."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20634+6.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00354-18.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001854+11.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

A linha entre a adoção mainstream da web3 e a estagnação contínua não é sobre blockchains mais rápidas — é sobre confiança.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000339-16.29%
Threshold
T$0.01335+9.33%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/12 22:08
Share
3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Quando o XRP era negociado a apenas $0,50, apenas alguns selecionados viram o seu potencial para subir acima de $3, impulsionado por fluxos institucionais e otimismo renovado sobre ETFs. Agora, com novas narrativas formando-se em torno de Layer-1, Layer-2 e híbridos de meme coins e tokens de utilidade, esses mesmos investidores perspicazes estão identificando três tokens de destaque que ecoam a configuração inicial do XRP: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui [...] O post 3 Criptos favorecidas por Smart Money que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50 apareceu primeiro no Blockonomi.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003696-1.04%
XRP
XRP$2.5096+0.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00354-18.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/12 23:22
Share

Trending News

More

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira