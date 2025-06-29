The on-chain address Unipcs has made a profit of $4 million on USELESS, fully recovering all previous losses By: PANews 2025/06/29 11:37

TOKEN $0.00922 +3.13% USELESS $0.339534 +42.36% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09% NOW $0.00347 -15.36%

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the token $USELESS broke through its historical high, the on-chain address Unipcs has now made a profit of $4 million on $USELESS, completely recovering all previous losses. At the same time, someone created a new wallet and withdrew 608,000 USDC from Coinbase to purchase 4 million USELESS.