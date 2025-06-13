A whale bought 3,810 ETH through FalconX, worth $9.64 million

2025/06/13 21:15
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, an address purchased approximately 3,810 ETH through the institutional trading platform FalconX, with a total value of US$9.64 million.

