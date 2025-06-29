Coinbase Selected as One of Time Magazine's 2025 "100 Most Influential Companies in the World" List

By: PANews
2025/06/29 08:09
PANews reported on June 29 that Time magazine released the list of the "Top 100 Most Influential Companies in the World" for 2025, and Coinbase was successfully selected. Time magazine wrote:

Since last fall, revenue at Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has soared to more than $2 billion. Traders and investors have flocked to the platform, thanks to the surge in cryptocurrency enthusiasm following President Trump’s victory. During that election, Coinbase led a massive lobbying campaign to help make cryptocurrency a ballot issue. Now, the company became the first cryptocurrency stock to be included in the S&P 500 in May and has become a key driver of cryptocurrency industry policy efforts in Washington, D.C. If industry-friendly bills pass, Coinbase will become an even bigger hub for cryptocurrency activity in the United States. However, Coinbase is not without its problems: Prominent blockchain investigators have accused Coinbase of failing to address security vulnerabilities that have caused users to lose hundreds of millions of dollars each year to scams. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly investigating whether the company overstated its user numbers in past disclosures. Despite this, Coinbase has sought to expand and acquired Dubai-based cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit for $2.9 billion in May.

