NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/29 03:00
The NFT market has posted a recovery with sales volume rising by 8.17% to $125.1 million. This marks a rebound from the previous week’s decline.

Bitcoin (BTC) has surged to the $107,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has remained steady in the last seven days. The global crypto market cap is now $3.29 trillion, down from last week’s $3.28 trillion.

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation metrics remain stable with NFT buyers unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a 50.56% growth rate), and NFT sellers rising by 8.09% to 38,494. NFT transactions have increased by 1.82% to 1,717,339.

Immutable holds its position

Immutable (IMX) has regained its dominant position with $33.3 million in sales, a 15.34% increase from the previous week.

Ethereum has recovered to second place with $25.6 million in sales, posting strong growth of 31.77%. Ethereum’s wash trading has decreased by 14.24% to $1.6 million.

NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon - 1

Polygon (POL) has fallen to third place, with $16.5 million, a 29.42% decline. The blockchain’s wash trading has plummeted by 97.45% to just $34,545.

Mythos Chain maintains fourth position with $14 million, down 1.29%. BNB (BNB) has climbed to fifth place with $9.1 million, growing 16.72%. Bitcoin sits in sixth with $8.1 million, up 2.04%.

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Polygon leading at a 35.63% growth rate, followed by Bitcoin at 23.22% and Mythos Chain at 19.32%.

Guild of Guardians Heroes has reclaimed the top spot in collection rankings, with $19.3 million in sales, representing a 15.94% increase. This gaming collection has benefited from Immutable’s renewed strength.

Courtyard on Polygon has fallen to second place with $15.4 million, a decline of 11.43%. The collection has experienced decreases in both buyers (80.14%) and sellers (91.83%).

DMarket holds third place with $8.9 million, down 1.66%. Guild of Guardians Avatars remains in fourth with $7.6 million, up 5.95%.

XSY Deposit on Avalanche has re-entered the rankings in fifth place with $6.6 million, showing no change from the previous week. The collection continues to be dominated by a single buyer and seller. Gods Unchained Cards sits in sixth with $6.3 million, jumping 31.24%.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
