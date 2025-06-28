REX Shares: Solana Collateralized ETF Coming Soon

PANews reported on June 28 that REX Shares posted on the X platform that the Solana staking exchange-traded fund "REX-Osprey SOL+Staking ETF" is coming soon. It is reported that the ETF aims to track Solana's performance while generating income through on-chain staking. It is also said that the ETF is the first staking cryptocurrency ETF in the United States. In addition, Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, disclosed on the X platform that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said there were no further comments, so it looks like they are ready to launch.

Earlier news, REX Shares and Osprey Funds submitted applications to the US SEC, planning to launch Ethereum and Solana collateralized ETFs.