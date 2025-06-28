Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped By: PANews 2025/06/28 20:05

PANews reported on June 28 that the Endless Clouds Foundation published an article on the X platform to announce the END token economics: the total supply is 500 million, the initial circulation supply is 155,500,000 (accounting for 31.1%), and most of the token supply is dedicated to community rewards. In addition, the team token allocation accounts for 20%, the ecological fund allocation accounts for 10%, the airdrop accounts for 17.5%, and the community accounts for 32.45%.