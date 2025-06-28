The Trump team removed more than $6.7 million in liquidity from the liquidity pool By: PANews 2025/06/28 14:51

TRUMP $5.935 +0.35% MORE $0.02565 +0.19% USDC $0.9997 +0.05% JUNE $0.095 +13.63%

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the $TRUMP team removed 749,932 $TRUMP (worth approximately US$6.77 million) and 374,608 USDC from the liquidity pool.