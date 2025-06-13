Brazilian listed company Méliuz raises $32.5 million to expand Bitcoin holdings

2025/06/13 20:15

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Brazilian listed technology company Méliuz announced the completion of US$32.5 million in financing, and the funds will be used to increase Bitcoin holdings.

