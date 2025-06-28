NOYA.ai has a potential vulnerability, and officials call for a suspension of use

By: PANews
2025/06/28 13:18
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0856+5.80%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+9.09%

According to PANews on June 28, NOYA.ai tweeted that a potential vulnerability was found on NOYA and a full investigation has been launched. The team will keep the community informed of progress. During this period, please suspend use. In addition, NOYA.ai stated in the community that there is currently no risk to user wallets and no additional operations are required. The team is advancing the recovery process and is expected to release a detailed announcement tomorrow morning. The official said that the incident was caused by an unauthorized developer, the situation is complicated, and it is being handled with all efforts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20634+6.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00354-18.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001854+11.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

A linha entre a adoção mainstream da web3 e a estagnação contínua não é sobre blockchains mais rápidas — é sobre confiança.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000339-16.29%
Threshold
T$0.01335+9.33%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/12 22:08
Share
3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Quando o XRP era negociado a apenas $0,50, apenas alguns selecionados viram o seu potencial para subir acima de $3, impulsionado por fluxos institucionais e otimismo renovado sobre ETFs. Agora, com novas narrativas formando-se em torno de Layer-1, Layer-2 e híbridos de meme coins e tokens de utilidade, esses mesmos investidores perspicazes estão identificando três tokens de destaque que ecoam a configuração inicial do XRP: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui [...] O post 3 Criptos favorecidas por Smart Money que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50 apareceu primeiro no Blockonomi.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003696-1.04%
XRP
XRP$2.5096+0.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00354-18.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/12 23:22
Share

Trending News

More

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira