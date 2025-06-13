Ether ETFs Set New 19-Day Inflow Record as Blackrock Drives Bitcoin ETF Gains

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 20:15
GAINS
GAINS$0.02485-0.87%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000049+4.25%

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) marked a fourth straight day of inflows totaling $86 million, while ether ETFs pushed their historic inflow run to 19 consecutive days, pulling in another impressive $112 million.

Crypto ETF Momentum Builds With Bitcoin and Ether Funds Posting Strong Inflows

The inflow optimism continued to sweep the crypto ETF markets on Thursday, June 12, as both bitcoin and ether funds continued attracting capital, signaling resilient investor appetite despite mixed trading activity.

Bitcoin ETFs notched their 4th consecutive day of inflows, drawing in $86.31 million overall. But the day was anything but straightforward. Blackrock’s IBIT carried the day with a $288.33 million inflow, while Grayscale’s GBTC chipped in with a modest $5.89 million.

Ether ETFs Sets New 19-Day Inflow Record As Blackrock Drives Bitcoin ETF GainsBitcoin 4-day inflow numbers. Source: Sosovalue

These gains were heavily counterbalanced by a $197.19 million outflow from Fidelity’s FBTC and another $10.73 million exit from Ark 21Shares’ ARKB, making the day a tale of 2 halves. Total value traded for bitcoin ETFs hit $2.85 billion, with net assets closing at $130.26 billion.

Meanwhile, ether ETFs continue to defy gravity, extending their record-breaking inflow streak to a 19th straight day. The sector saw a robust $112.36 million inflow, led overwhelmingly by Blackrock’s ETHA, which absorbed $101.53 million.

Ether ETFs Sets New 19-Day Inflow Record As Blackrock Drives Bitcoin ETF GainsEther ETFs 19-Day Inflow Run. Source: Sosovalue

Fidelity’s FETH followed with a healthy $10.83 million addition. Trading volume remained elevated at $503.99 million, with total net assets climbing to $10.76 billion.

As crypto ETFs maintain their positive momentum into June, the market signals renewed institutional confidence in both bitcoin and ether products, setting the stage for a potentially strong summer ahead.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments

Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, Fed's Musallem: Stablecoins are an interesting innovation in the payment field, and it is a good thing to establish a regulatory
Particl
PART$0.1725-0.17%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 23:01
NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

NFTs like f(x) wstETH and Pudgy Penguins saw explosive gains this week, driven by high-value trades. But the market faces a paradox: soaring valuations, fewer hands.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/12 22:29
China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

PANews reported on July 11 that according to the Beijing Daily, citing the central bank's website, on July 10, under the joint witness of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Egyptian
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06584-5.80%
Sign
SIGN$0.06959-6.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 11:05

Trending News

More

Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments

NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

China and Egypt sign memorandum of understanding to promote local currency settlement and cooperation in central bank digital currency

Beware of FOMO disease as Bitcoin enters banana zone, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author warns

A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC