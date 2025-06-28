Data: USDC circulation increased by about 400 million in the past 7 days By: PANews 2025/06/28 11:24

USDC $0.9992 +0.02% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09%

PANews reported on June 28 that according to official data, in the 7 days ending June 26, Circle issued about 3.4 billion USDC, redeemed about 3.1 billion USDC, and the circulation increased by about 400 million. The total circulation of USDC is 61.6 billion, and the reserve is about 61.9 billion US dollars, of which about 8.6 billion US dollars are in cash, and the Circle Reserve Fund holds about 53.3 billion US dollars.