Whales/institutions that received an airdrop of approximately $1.61 million by holding VIRTUAL lost $6.54 million after selling VIRTUAL at a low point

By: PANews
2025/06/28 10:10
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+9.09%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.7979+7.28%

PANews reported on June 28 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the whale/institution that previously used 10 million USDC to purchase $VIRTUAL ended up losing $6.54 million after receiving an airdrop worth about 1.61 million USDC. Its operation process is as follows: In December last year, the whale/institution spent 10 million USDC to purchase 4.251 million VIRTUAL at an average price of $2.35; in January, it received an airdrop of 101,000 VVVs due to holding a large amount of VIRTUAL, and then sold the airdrop in exchange for 1.61 million USDC; in March, 4.251 million VIRTUALs were sold at an average price of $0.56. Today, the whale/institution cleared the address and transferred 3.46 million USDC to Coinbase.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20634+6.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00354-18.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001854+11.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

A linha entre a adoção mainstream da web3 e a estagnação contínua não é sobre blockchains mais rápidas — é sobre confiança.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000339-16.29%
Threshold
T$0.01335+9.33%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/12 22:08
Share
3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Quando o XRP era negociado a apenas $0,50, apenas alguns selecionados viram o seu potencial para subir acima de $3, impulsionado por fluxos institucionais e otimismo renovado sobre ETFs. Agora, com novas narrativas formando-se em torno de Layer-1, Layer-2 e híbridos de meme coins e tokens de utilidade, esses mesmos investidores perspicazes estão identificando três tokens de destaque que ecoam a configuração inicial do XRP: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui [...] O post 3 Criptos favorecidas por Smart Money que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50 apareceu primeiro no Blockonomi.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003696-1.04%
XRP
XRP$2.5096+0.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00354-18.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/12 23:22
Share

Trending News

More

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira