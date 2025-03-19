Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.19)

2025/03/19 10:30
PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓3/19 Update:
Bnb card The love and hate of KOLs who write Chinese, cutting and being cut, Yijie still has a lot to learn about the Internet
$szn Why did the latecomers win? Because Sun Ge also started to compete
But the data of base and BSC are decreasing secretly

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.19)

Bitcoin surges past $118K all-time high without overheating as on-chain data signals more upside

Bitcoin surges past $118K all-time high without overheating as on-chain data signals more upside

Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $118,399 early on July 11 during Asian trading hours, marking another major milestone in the ongoing bull market. Yet, unlike past euphoric peaks, this breakout appears fundamentally calmer and more structurally sound. In…
Crypto.news2025/07/11 15:19
KarrierOne — active in the project with an eye on the drop

KarrierOne — active in the project with an eye on the drop

KarrierOne is a decentralised mobile network that allows licensed owners of spectrum to monetise it through a protocol and provide connectivity to users around the world. The project has raised funding from Sui Foundation. The exact amount of investment has not been disclosed. The project recently announced the launch of a campaign on Galxe and […] Сообщение KarrierOne — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/07/10 22:06
DDC announces $100m Bitcoin treasury partnership with Animoca Brands

DDC announces $100m Bitcoin treasury partnership with Animoca Brands

DDC Enterprise Limited, an e-commerce firm best known as a leading Asian food company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has announced a $100 million strategic partnership with web3 company Animoca Brands. The companies said in an announcement that…
Crypto.news2025/07/12 03:34

