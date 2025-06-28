Asset Management Company KraneShares Applies to List Coinbase 50 Index ETF By: PANews 2025/06/28 08:10

PANews reported on June 28 that according to The block, KraneShares, an asset management company focusing on alternative investments, is seeking to list the "Coinbase 50 Index ETF" according to registration documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The ETF will track the 50 largest digital assets by market value. The Coinbase 50 Index, launched at the end of 2024, is an index product regulated by the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States. The weight of the index is re-evaluated every quarter, and its three major holdings are currently 50% of Bitcoin, about 21% of ETH, and 9% of XRP.