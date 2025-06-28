Inflation fears push Bolivian small businesses to embrace crypto

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/28 03:39
EPNS
PUSH$0.02771+4.88%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14311+1.40%

Bolivian small businesses are increasingly starting to accept crypto as payment amid the ongoing financial crisis.

Small businesses in Bolivia are increasingly embracing crypto as trust in the official currency deteriorates. According to a report by Reuters, restaurants, beauty salons, and a range of small businesses are beginning to accept crypto payments.

Amid this rising crypto adoption, transactions are up 530% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. According to Bolivia’s central bank, crypto transactions rose from $46.5 million to $294 million over the course of the year.

The surge in crypto usage comes as the country grapples with a major financial crisis. Bolivia’s currency has lost more than half its value on the black market, while the central bank has run out of dollar reserves.

Fuel shortages and historic inflation levels are making crypto assets appear stable in comparison. As a result, Bolivians are increasingly turning to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins like Tether (USDT) to protect their savings and purchasing power.

According to Jose Gabriel Espinoza, former head of Bolivia’s central bank, daily USDT volumes in the country may be as high as $600,000. While this is still a small fraction of the $12–$14 million cash-based black market, reliance on crypto is rapidly growing.

Bolivia joins Turkey, Lebanon in ditching fiat for crypto

Bolivia is not the only country where fears of inflation fuelled Bitcoin adoption. For instance, Turkey and Lebanon saw their own wave of mass crypto adoption in 2023. Rampant inflation prompted Turkish citizens to seek stability in crypto, while in Lebanon

In Latin America, the pattern is familiar. In 2023, Argentina experienced an inflation rate of over 100%, prompting widespread use of crypto for everyday payments. That year, Argentinians received more than $85.4 billion in crypto, more than any other country in the region.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20634+6.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00354-18.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001854+11.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

A linha entre a adoção mainstream da web3 e a estagnação contínua não é sobre blockchains mais rápidas — é sobre confiança.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000339-16.29%
Threshold
T$0.01335+9.33%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/12 22:08
Share
3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Quando o XRP era negociado a apenas $0,50, apenas alguns selecionados viram o seu potencial para subir acima de $3, impulsionado por fluxos institucionais e otimismo renovado sobre ETFs. Agora, com novas narrativas formando-se em torno de Layer-1, Layer-2 e híbridos de meme coins e tokens de utilidade, esses mesmos investidores perspicazes estão identificando três tokens de destaque que ecoam a configuração inicial do XRP: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sui [...] O post 3 Criptos favorecidas por Smart Money que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50 apareceu primeiro no Blockonomi.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003696-1.04%
XRP
XRP$2.5096+0.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00354-18.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/12 23:22
Share

Trending News

More

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

3 Criptomoedas favorecidas por investidores inteligentes que viram a oportunidade no XRP a $0,50

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro

Saylor sugere nova compra de Bitcoin após queda das criptomoedas na sexta-feira