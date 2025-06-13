Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

2025/06/13 18:52

PANews reported on June 13 that the Israeli Embassy in Sweden stated that in view of recent developments, Israel's embassies around the world will be closed and consular services will be suspended.

