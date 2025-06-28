Aptos hits milestone as RWA on-chain breaks $540m

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/28 01:20
RealLink
REAL$0.07156+2.21%
Solayer
LAYER$0.3045+3.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+9.09%
Aptos
APT$3.9+0.85%
Allo
RWA$0.005689+24.24%

Aptos has hit a key milestone in the real-world asset market, as a steady rise in tokenization traction sees its total on-chain RWA value surpass $540 million.

On June 27, Aptos (APT) posted on its X account that the layer-1 blockchain had moved into the top three chains in the RWA rankings, with over $540 million now hosted on-chain. The rise in Aptos’ real-world assets value comes amid a 57% spike in the past 30 days, data from rwa.xyz shows. 

The platform shows that as of June 27, 2025, the total RWA value on Aptos stood at $542 million, with over 2,434 holders across 13 different assets.

$418 million in private credit on-chain

Growth in the tokenized assets trend on the blockchain, recently picked as a candidate chain for Wyoming’s stablecoin project, also has its stablecoin market cap at $1.13 billion. While the metric is down 10% in the last 30 days, private credit on-chain has jumped 88% to over $418 million.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasuries, including assets from BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund and Franklin Templeton’s OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund, have grown to $92.9 million. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund is also available on Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, Arbitrum, and Polygon.

Other tokenized Treasury debt on Aptos includes offerings from Ondo and Libre Capital. In total, institutional funds on the blockchain have surpassed $30 million.

Aptos momentum

The RWA momentum for Aptos, an L1 blockchain developed by former Meta engineers,also comes as the project hits key milestones with Shelby, Aave and Bitwise. 

Earlier this week, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto announced the launch of Shelby, a protocol dubbed “web3’s first decentralized, cloud-grade hot storage” platform.Shelby’s launch will transform data access, monetization and utilization, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto said.

Bitwise has also added to the momentum, with the asset manager submitting an updated S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its spot Aptos exchange-traded fund.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Os traders de cripto estão cada vez mais a recorrer ao ouro tokenizado para preservar valor sem sair da blockchain. Eis como funciona realmente a compra de ouro com cripto.
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+0.47%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/12 22:08
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20637+7.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0035-13.79%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001849+11.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) está enfrentando uma renovada pressão do mercado à medida que a atividade das baleias se intensifica e os níveis de preço enfraquecem. PEPE está sendo negociado próximo a $0,056 com uma capitalização de mercado de $2,86 bilhões. Analistas alertam que uma quebra dos níveis de suporte principais pode prolongar a correção atual do token. Pepe enfrentou um leve revés hoje, caindo 2,3% para $0,056735 apesar de forte [...]
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000742+5.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.12157+36.64%
NEAR
NEAR$2.446+3.38%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/12 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro