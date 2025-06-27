Tezos collapses 15-day withdrawal bottleneck with lightning-fast Etherlink exits

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 22:30
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,003696-1,25%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00354-18,99%

What once took half a month now takes a moment. Tezos has activated fast withdrawals for Etherlink, using a native liquidity bridge and smart contracts to unshackle users from the long delays of optimistic rollups.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 27, Tezos has rolled out Fast Withdrawals on its Etherlink Layer 2, enabling users to transfer Tez (XTZ) to Tezos Layer 1 in roughly one minute.

The upgrade replaces the standard 15-day waiting period associated with optimistic rollups by introducing a built-in liquidity mechanism. Unlike third-party bridging solutions, the feature is embedded directly into the protocol, allowing users to withdraw XTZ almost instantly by paying a nominal fee, while liquidity providers front the funds and are later reimbursed.

How Tezos sidestepped layer 2’s most annoying trade-off

Optimistic rollups have long been a double-edged sword for Ethereum scaling—offering cheaper transactions at the cost of painfully slow exits.

While networks like Arbitrum and Optimism impose a 7-day dispute window to secure optimistic rollups, Tezos’ Etherlink extends this period to 15 days. Until now, users had to either wait it out or rely on a centralized bridge and navigate counterparty risk.

Tezos’ fast withdrawals eliminate that dilemma by keeping the process entirely on-chain. The system works through a decentralized liquidity pool model. When a user requests a fast withdrawal, liquidity providers on Tezos Layer 1 immediately send them the Tez, minus a small fee.

In return, those providers are guaranteed reimbursement once the standard 15-day challenge period lapses. Smart contracts enforce the entire flow, meaning no middlemen or external custodians are involved, just code.

For traders, the implications are obvious: no more locked capital during volatile markets. But the upgrade’s real significance lies in how it rethinks Layer 2 architecture. Most rollups treat slow withdrawals as an unavoidable byproduct of fraud proofs. Tezos, however, treats it as a solvable liquidity problem—one that doesn’t require sacrificing decentralization for speed.

At the same time, Etherlink’s EVM compatibility means Ethereum developers can port their dApps without inheriting its scaling pain points. Combine that with near-instant withdrawals, and Tezos suddenly becomes a compelling alternative for projects tired of Ethereum’s Layer 2 bottlenecks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Os traders de cripto estão cada vez mais a recorrer ao ouro tokenizado para preservar valor sem sair da blockchain. Eis como funciona realmente a compra de ouro com cripto.
SphereX
HERE$0,00021+0,47%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/12 22:08
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0,20637+7,12%
Nowchain
NOW$0,0035-13,79%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001849+11,45%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) está enfrentando uma renovada pressão do mercado à medida que a atividade das baleias se intensifica e os níveis de preço enfraquecem. PEPE está sendo negociado próximo a $0,056 com uma capitalização de mercado de $2,86 bilhões. Analistas alertam que uma quebra dos níveis de suporte principais pode prolongar a correção atual do token. Pepe enfrentou um leve revés hoje, caindo 2,3% para $0,056735 apesar de forte [...]
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000742+5,09%
Major
MAJOR$0,12157+36,64%
NEAR
NEAR$2,446+3,38%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/12 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro