The trade situation eased, and the three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher By: PANews 2025/06/27 21:33

PANews reported on June 27 that the US stock market opened, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.27%, the S&P 500 up 0.16%, and the Nasdaq up 0.24%. Nike (NKE.N) rose nearly 12%, with its quarterly revenue and profit exceeding expectations. Nvidia (NVDA.O) rose 0.57%, as the United States plans to increase energy supply to the AI field. Blockchain concept stocks rose and fell.