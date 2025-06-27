The US dollar index DXY fell below 97 again By: PANews 2025/06/27 21:07

U $0.000488 -46.37% INDEX $0.985 +14.00% MAY $0.02937 -1.67% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09%

PANews reported on June 27 that U.S. personal spending in May recorded its biggest drop since the beginning of the year, dragging down the U.S. dollar index DXY, which fell below 97 again, down 0.31% on the day.