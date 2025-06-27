South Korean payments firm Kakaopay tumbles 17% as regulators sound alarm on stablecoins

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 20:08
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0912+9,09%

Shares of Kakaopay dropped sharply after volatile trading as regulators warn of risks tied to widespread stablecoin adoption.

Shares of South Korean digital payments firm Kakaopay tumbled as much as 17% on June 27 after trading resumed Thursday, following a one-day suspension by the Korea Exchange, Bloomberg reported.

The halt came just days after an earlier suspension on Tuesday, triggered by a sharp rally that saw the stock surge around 50% in two sessions. Moreover, the stock has tripled in value over the past month, fueled by investor excitement over the company’s potential move into stablecoins.

South Korean payments firm Kakaopay tumbles 17% as regulators sound alarm on stablecoins - 1

The exchange suspended the stock twice due to its extreme price volatility, ultimately designating Kakaopay as an “investment risk.”

“Kakaopay was definitely overheated and went ahead of its fundamentals,” said Shawn Oh, an equities trader at NH Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “Going forward, the stock will face a reality check.”

As previously reported by the Korea Times, Kakao Pay recently filed 18 trademark applications. KakaoBank, another major Kakao Group affiliate, has also submitted multiple trademark applications related to its stablecoin business, covering cryptocurrency software, financial transaction services, and mining under brand names such as BKRW and KRWB.

“We submitted the trademark applications to proactively respond to developments in the stablecoin market,” a KakaoBank official said. “We will continue to carefully monitor relevant legal frameworks and market dynamics.”

These moves coincide with accelerated legislative discussions in South Korea’s National Assembly on the Digital Asset Framework Act, which, once enacted, would permit issuance of won-pegged stablecoins and open the market to major financial and fintech firms like KakaoBank and Kakao Pay.

However, the Bank of Korea recently cautioned that the widespread adoption of stablecoins could lead to risks including market instability caused by mass withdrawals (coin runs) and disturbances in the foreign exchange market.

Similarly, the Bank for International Settlements noted that stablecoins are not a substitute for traditional money, and their future role remains “unclear.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Os traders de cripto estão cada vez mais a recorrer ao ouro tokenizado para preservar valor sem sair da blockchain. Eis como funciona realmente a compra de ouro com cripto.
SphereX
HERE$0,00021+0,47%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/12 22:08
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0,20637+7,12%
Nowchain
NOW$0,0035-13,79%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001849+11,45%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) está enfrentando uma renovada pressão do mercado à medida que a atividade das baleias se intensifica e os níveis de preço enfraquecem. PEPE está sendo negociado próximo a $0,056 com uma capitalização de mercado de $2,86 bilhões. Analistas alertam que uma quebra dos níveis de suporte principais pode prolongar a correção atual do token. Pepe enfrentou um leve revés hoje, caindo 2,3% para $0,056735 apesar de forte [...]
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000742+5,09%
Major
MAJOR$0,12157+36,64%
NEAR
NEAR$2,446+3,38%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/12 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro