U.S. nuclear energy companies rose pre-market as Trump plans to increase power supply for the growth of artificial intelligence By: PANews 2025/06/27 19:27

U $0.00049 -45.67% TRUMP $6.138 +1.62% ROSE $0.02079 +4.47% JUNE $0.0912 +9.09%

PANews reported on June 27 that U.S. nuclear energy companies rose in pre-market trading as Trump reportedly plans to increase power supply to support the growth of artificial intelligence.