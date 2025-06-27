Kenya Inches Closer to Crypto Regulations, MPs Back Government Supervision Plan

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/27 17:45
Movement
MOVE$0.0852+3.14%
CROSS
CROSS$0.14203-1.72%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00609+1.33%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04712+18.21%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.006436+16.59%

Kenya’s MPs are reportedly backing the government’s Committee plan, which recommends a joint regulatory team to oversee crypto operations.

Per local reports, the National Assembly’s Finance Committee, approved by the full House, proposed five government agencies to jointly supervise virtual asset service providers (VASPs), in a move to regulate the industry.

The multi-agency group framework proposed by the government includes the Central Bank of Kenya, Capital Markets Authority, Competition Authority of Kenya, Communications Authority of Kenya, and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

A social enterprise organisation, Credence Africa, proposed the plan, which the Committee endorsed to create a cross-sectoral regulatory unit.

Besides overseeing VASPs’ operations, the proposal will cover market conduct, data and protection, and digital communications infrastructure.

“The committee agreed with the proposal by the stakeholder (Credence Africa),” the Finance Committee report said. It has opened doors for public comments on the proposal.

The joint unit could also include any other institution designated by the Cabinet Secretary through a gazette notice.

Committee Adopts Virtual Assets Chamber’s Recommendation

The Virtual Assets Chamber (VAC), Kenya’s leading policy think tank for blockchain and virtual assets, has recommended deleting a clause in the legislation – Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, 2025.

The VAC said that the provision, which grants the regulatory authority to conduct off-site surveillance, was “overly prescriptive.” It has no clear definition or boundaries on what off-site surveillance involves, it added.

The Financial Commission noted that it abides by the VAC’s recommendation.

The Bill has received strong backing from crypto players after it was introduced to Parliament on April 4, 2025.

From Challenges to Transformation

In Kenya, the VASPs have been facing challenges for several years in accessing banking services. The Central Bank issued an advisory that cautioned financial institutions against dealing with crypto-related businesses.

However, the Kenyan virtual asset landscape is on the cusp of a significant transformation with the introduction of the Bill. The proposal will require all crypto providers to open and maintain a bank account within Kenya, addressing transparency and accountability.

The Bill, if passed, would make Kenya the third among African nations, after Nigeria and South Africa, to have a crypto-specific law.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

Os traders de cripto estão cada vez mais a recorrer ao ouro tokenizado para preservar valor sem sair da blockchain. Eis como funciona realmente a compra de ouro com cripto.
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+0.47%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/12 22:08
Share
BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

No meio de uma das temporadas de pré-venda mais competitivas do cripto, dois nomes roubaram os holofotes – BlockchainFX ($BFX) e Maxi Doge ($MAXI). Ambos estão atraindo milhares de investidores, mas apenas um parece ter a fórmula que poderia definir a próxima grande tendência cripto em 2025. Enquanto o Maxi Doge se apoia no seu impulso baseado em memes
DOGE
DOGE$0.20637+7.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0035-13.79%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001849+11.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 22:00
Share
Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Pepe Coin (PEPE) está enfrentando uma renovada pressão do mercado à medida que a atividade das baleias se intensifica e os níveis de preço enfraquecem. PEPE está sendo negociado próximo a $0,056 com uma capitalização de mercado de $2,86 bilhões. Analistas alertam que uma quebra dos níveis de suporte principais pode prolongar a correção atual do token. Pepe enfrentou um leve revés hoje, caindo 2,3% para $0,056735 apesar de forte [...]
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000742+5.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.12157+36.64%
NEAR
NEAR$2.446+3.38%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/12 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

Como os traders de cripto podem comprar ouro usando as suas criptomoedas

BlockchainFX vs Maxi Doge: Qual pré-venda é a próxima grande criptomoeda para comprar agora?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) sofre grande venda massiva, preço cai abaixo do nível de $0,0066

Web3 está a perder biliões, continua a chamar fraude de 'erro do usuário' | Opinião

Cardano (ADA) já criou milionários – Agora a pré-venda da BlockchainFX ($BFX) é a Cripto com potencial de 100x para comprar em outubro