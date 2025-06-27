The "copycat season" of US stocks breaks out: listed companies spend 1 billion on bets, will the compliance bull market start this summer?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily

Author: Golem

The US stock crypto sector is booming! Listed companies are no longer satisfied with imitating "WeiCe" to hoard Bitcoin, and are pouring their enthusiasm into popular altcoins such as ETH, BNB, SOL, etc. - the market carnival has entered a new stage!

In the first stage, the “Bitcoin Treasury Stocks” attracted attention with their soaring stock prices, but the information gap caused many people to miss the opportunity. Now, FOMO sentiment is high, and the market’s attention has turned to those US-listed companies that boldly reserve multiple altcoins. The “US-listed altcoin summer” is about to sweep in!

Odaily Planet Daily has compiled a list of several listed companies that have announced that they hold altcoins such as ETH, BNB, SOL, TRX, HYPE, etc., to help readers seize the opportunity.

Ethereum Treasury Listed Company

SharpLink Gaming (US Stock Code: SBET)

Total reserves: 194,000 ETH (worth about $476 million)

Stock price (as of June 26): $10.28

Market value: $626.12 million

SharpLink Gaming is a Nasdaq-listed company. Previously, the company was an online technology company focusing on US sports betting and the global iGaming industry. However, its operating conditions are not ideal. It suffered losses in 2023 and 2024 and its cash flow is tight.

Until May 27, SharpLink Gaming announced the issuance of 69,100,313 shares of common stock or equivalent securities to investors at a price of $6.15 per share, with an estimated total proceeds of approximately $425 million, starting the process of purchasing ETH as the company's main reserve asset. On the first day of the announcement, SharpLink Gaming's stock price rose by more than 650%, and then reached a recent high of $79.21 on May 29.

On June 2, according to the US SEC documents , SharpLink Gaming plans to sell stocks to buy ETH worth $1 billion as its reserves. On June 13, SharpLink Gaming officially began to reserve ETH, spending $463 million on that day to purchase 176,270.69 ETH at an average price of $2,626. Then, from June 16, 2025 to June 20, 2025, it spent $30,674,829 to increase its holdings by 12,207 ETH at an average price of $2,513, and purchased another 5,989 ETH on June 26. At present, the company has invested a total of approximately $507 million to purchase and hold 194,000 ETH, with a comprehensive position cost of approximately $2,611 per ETH, and the current overall floating loss is approximately $36 million.

Siebert Financial Corp. (US stock code: SIEB)

Total reserves: Undisclosed

Stock price (as of June 26): $4.41

Market value: $178.21 million

Siebert Financial Corp. is a Nasdaq-listed company. The company is a bank holding company that primarily engages in brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts retail brokerage, investment advisory services, insurance services and other businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

On June 9, Siebert Financial Corp. announced that its S-3 shelf registration statement has been approved by the U.S. SEC, allowing it to raise up to $100 million through the sale of various securities. The proceeds may be used for potential acquisitions, purchases of digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and investments in technology service lines such as artificial intelligence, including but not limited to AI solutions.

Perhaps because the purchase has not been officially disclosed, the company's stock price did not rise after the announcement.

Treasure Global, Inc. (US Stock Code: TGL)

Total reserves: Undisclosed

Stock price (as of June 26): $1.07

Market value: $4.07 million

Treasure Global, Inc. is a Nasdaq-listed company that mainly operates an e-commerce platform and provides payment solutions. However, its operating conditions are not ideal. It has continued to suffer losses from 2021 to 2024, with negative net profits.

On June 4, Treasure Global Inc. announced the launch of a $100 million digital asset fund to strengthen its digital infrastructure and support the launch of its AI consumer intelligence platform. The funds for the program consist of two parts: $50 million from existing equity financing agreements and another $50 million from new investments from strategic institutional investors. The funds will be used in phases to allocate blockchain native assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and regulated stablecoins, aiming to improve capital efficiency and lay the foundation for future tokenization, loyalty programs and blockchain settlement systems.

However, the company's stock price did not fluctuate significantly due to the announcement of this news.

Solana Treasury Listed Company

Upexi (US stock code: UPXI)

Total reserves: 679,677 SOL (worth approximately $99.389 million)

Stock price (as of June 26): $3.33

Market value: $126.26 million

Upexi is a Nasdaq-listed company that previously focused on the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. Its brands include the medicinal mushroom product Cure Mushrooms, the pet care brand LuckyTail, and the Prax series, which mainly consists of energy gummies. However, its operating conditions are not ideal, and its businesses are in a state of continuous net losses.

On April 21, Upexi announced that it had received $100 million in financing led by the well-known crypto market maker GSR, and 95% of the funds were used to establish and operate the Solana Treasury Reserve. As soon as the news came out, Upexi's stock price rose by more than 600% that day. At the same time, Upexi decided to fully transform into crypto. According to its 2025 roadmap, the company will also be involved in Bitcoin and altcoin mining, diversified crypto investment portfolios and DeFi in the future.

But Upexi's stock price began to fluctuate after reaching a peak of $17.71 on April 25, and has now fallen to $3.33 due to massive selling by investors.

DeFi Development Corp. (US stock code: DFDV)

Total reserves: 621,313 SOL (worth about $90 million)

Stock price (as of June 26): $18.86

Market cap: $278.01 million

DeFi Development Corp. is a Nasdaq-listed company formerly known as Janover Inc. Since its establishment in 2018, the company has been mainly engaged in commercial real estate fintech business, but its operating conditions are also not optimistic and it has been in a loss-making state from 2022 to 2024.

On April 8, Janover Inc. announced that it had purchased 2,858 SOLs at an average price of $134 for the first time, marking the beginning of its transformation into the Solana Treasury Company. On April 22, Janover Inc. was officially renamed DeFi Development Corp. and its Nasdaq stock code was changed from JNVR to DFDV. On June 12, DeFi Development Corp. announced that it had obtained a $5 billion equity financing quota to support the continued increase in SOL holdings.

After DeFi Development Corp. announced its SOL treasury plan, its stock price peaked at $50.28 on May 22 and has now fallen back.

DeFi Technologies (US stock code: DEFT)

Total reserves: 208.8 BTC (worth $22.366 million), 14,375 SOL (worth $2.084 million), 121 ETH (worth $293,000), 1,642,703 CORE (worth $887,000), 433,322 AVAX (worth $7756.4)

Stock price (as of June 26): $2.88

Market value: $962.16 million

DeFi Technologies is a Nasdaq-listed company. In 2021, the company's main business transformation was to provide traditional investors with safe and compliant decentralized finance (DeFi) market access services.

In 2024, DeFi Technologies began to implement the crypto asset treasury plan through its sub-brand Valour. According to the information it disclosed, as of the first quarter of 2025, in addition to holding 208.8 BTC, it also held 121 ETH, 14,375 SOL, 433.322 AVAX and 1,642,703 CORE. SOL is its second largest holding.

The company's stock price has been on an upward trend since June 21, with a 5-day increase of 4.73%.

Sol Strategies Inc. (Canadian ticker: HODL)

Total reserves: 420,706.82 SOL (worth approximately $83.96 million)

Stock price (as of June 26): 2.3 Canadian dollars (approximately 1.676 US dollars)

Market capitalization: $398.47 million CAD (about $290 million USD)

Sol Strategies Inc. is a Canadian Stock Exchange listed company formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. The company has focused on equity investment, private equity and infrastructure operations in the blockchain ecosystem since 2018. In September 2024, the company was renamed Sol Strategies Inc.

The company has been purchasing and accumulating SOL in batches since October 2024. Currently, the company holds a total of 420,706.82 SOL (worth approximately $83.96 million). On June 19, Sol Strategies Inc. announced that it was applying for a Nasdaq listing with the code "STKE" and had submitted a Form 40-F to the US SEC. If successful, Sol Strategies Inc. will become a SOL treasury company listed on both the US and Canadian stock markets.

Sol Strategies Inc's share price peaked at 6.1 Canadian dollars (CAD) on January 22, 2025 and has now fallen back.

SOL Global Investments Corp. (Canadian ticker: SOL)

Total reserves: 40,350 SOL (worth approximately $5.9 million)

Stock price (as of June 26): 0.075 CAD (approximately 0.0546 USD)

Market value: 10.08 million Canadian dollars (approximately 7.34 million US dollars)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is an investment company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange. The company's business previously covered a wide range of sectors, including retail (fast food and hotels), agriculture, technology (focusing on clean energy and electric vehicles) and cryptocurrency. However, at the end of 2024, the company announced that it would gradually divest non-blockchain assets and focus on Solana blockchain technology and token investment.

On February 4, 2025, SOL Global purchased 12,828 SOLs at an average price of $192, increasing its holdings to 30,601. According to the latest data disclosed on the official website, SOL Global currently holds a total of 40,350 SOLs. SOL Global's stock price reached a peak of $5.47 on January 20, 2025, and has now fallen back.

MemeStrategy (HK Stock Code: 2440)

Total reserve: 2440 SOL (worth about $35.6)

Stock price (as of June 26): HK$2.56 (approximately US$0.326)

Market value: HK$816.83 million (approximately US$104 million)

MemeStrategy is a Hong Kong-listed company, formerly known as Haoliang Technology Holdings. Previously, the company's main business was to provide data transmission and processing services, covering IoT antennas, 5G equipment and maintenance, service manufacturing, transportation, energy and other industries. On April 1, 2025, Chen Zhancheng, co-founder of Memeland's parent company 9GAG, completed the acquisition of Haoliang Technology Holdings. On May 6, the company was renamed MemeStrategy, and the company's positioning has also become Asia's first listed digital asset ecosystem enterprise.

On June 16, MemeStrategy announced that it had purchased 2,440 SOLs for approximately HK$2.9 million (approximately US$368,800) through the licensed crypto asset platform OSL Group, with an average transaction price of approximately US$151.7. Since the announcement of the purchase, its stock price reached a high of HK$2.72 on June 24, with no significant decline for the time being.

BNB Treasury Listed Company

Nano Labs Ltd (US stock code: NA)

Total reserves: Undisclosed

Stock price (as of June 26): $11.35

Market value: $194.59 million

Nano Labs is a Nasdaq-listed company. Since its establishment in 2019, its main business has been to design and provide fabless integrated circuit product solutions. It also owns Nano, iPollo, iPolloverse and Metaverse businesses.

On June 24, Nano Labs announced that it had signed a convertible bond subscription agreement. The company will issue convertible promissory note bonds with a total principal of US$500 million for BNB reserve strategy. At the same time, it stated that the first phase plan is to purchase US$1 billion worth of BNB through convertible bonds and private placements, and the long-term goal is to hold 5% to 10% of the total circulation of BNB.

Although purchases have not officially started yet, Nano Labs' stock price soared as soon as the news came out, with a single-day increase of more than 36%.

Tron Treasury Listed Company

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (US stock code: SRM)

Total reserves: Undisclosed

Stock price (as of June 26): $8.68

Market value: $154.8 million

SRM Entertainment, Inc. is a Nasdaq-listed company that was established in 2022 and is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of toys, souvenirs and plush toys. On June 16, SRM announced that it had signed a securities purchase agreement (“SPA”) with a private investor to raise $100 million, which SRM will use to launch a TRX treasury strategy.

At the same time, the company will change its name to Tron Inc. According to SEC documents, Sun Weiguo, the father of Justin Sun, acquired control of the listed company SRM Entertainment through a TRX token PIPE transaction worth $100 million. After the transaction was completed, Sun Weiguo became the chairman of the board of directors, and Tron executives joined the audit, compensation and nomination committees. The company will hold up to $210 million in TRX as a strategic asset in the future, but has not yet started purchasing.

After the news of TRX reserve came out, SRM rose to $8.72 that day and reached a peak of $11.39 on June 20, but has now fallen back.

Ripple Treasury Listed Company

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (US stock code: TDTH)

Total reserves: Undisclosed

Stock price (as of June 26): $0.233

Market value: $16.77 million

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed company that previously focused on providing business consulting services and customized information technology solutions.

On June 12, Trident announced that it would raise $500 million through various means such as issuing shares, strategic placements and structured financing instruments to establish an XRP treasury, which is expected to be launched in the second half of 2025, and appointed Chaince Securities LLC as a strategic advisor. The plan will focus on acquiring XRP tokens as long-term strategic reserves, deploying staking mechanisms to generate income, and deeply participating in the Ripple ecosystem.

But perhaps because there has been no actual action yet, its stock price has not fluctuated significantly.

VivoPower International (US stock code: VVPR)

Total reserves: Undisclosed

Stock price (as of June 26): $3.67

Market value: $37.11 million

VivoPower International is a Nasdaq-listed company focused on sustainable energy solutions, with key businesses covering critical power services, electric vehicles, sustainable energy solutions, solar energy development and corporate offices.

On May 29, VivoPower International submitted a document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stating that it plans to raise $121 million to launch a crypto treasury asset strategy centered on XRP. The financing was led by Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Abdulaziz Al Saud, who serves as Chairman of Eleventh Holding.

But after the news was announced, the company's stock price fell sharply that day.

Wellgistics Health (US stock code: WGRX)

Total reserves: Undisclosed

Stock price (as of June 26): $0.92

Market value: $66.11 million

Wellgistics Health is a Nasdaq-listed company that is primarily engaged in pharmaceuticals and healthcare services, with a portfolio that includes pharmacies, wholesale businesses, and technology divisions. However, the company suffered consecutive losses from 2023 to 2024 and is in poor operating condition.

On May 8, Wellgistics Health announced the use of XRP as a funding reserve and real-time payment infrastructure. The XRP payment plan is supported by Wellgistics Health's $50 million equity credit line (ELOC), which can be used to further develop and release programmable liquidity and on-demand financial infrastructure, which will eliminate bank delays, reduce costs, and increase transparency in its national healthcare network.

However, this news did not boost its stock price.

Webus International (US stock code: WETO)

Total reserves: Undisclosed

Stock price (as of June 26): $2.27

Market value: $49.94 million

Webus International is a Nasdaq-listed company that provides commuter shuttles, customized charter buses, package tours and other travel services to customers. The company is in a loss-making state from 2022 to 2024.

On May 30, Webus International announced plans to raise up to $300 million through non-equity financing to establish a strategic reserve of XRP and integrate it into the global ride-hailing payment network.

As soon as the news came out, Webus International's stock price soared to US$3.3, and then began to fluctuate downward.

Hyperliquid Treasury

Eyenovia (US stock code: EYEN)

Total reserves: 1,040,584.5 HYPE (worth approximately $38,501,600)

Stock price (as of June 26): $9.55

Market value: $27.53 million

Eyenovia is a Nasdaq-listed company. Since its establishment in 2014, the company has been mainly engaged in the research and development of ophthalmic products. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine. It also focuses on the development of micro-drugs for the treatment of presbyopia, myopia and mydriasis. However, the company's net profit in 2024 was negative US$50 million, its cash flow has dried up, and it is about to face delisting.

On June 17, Eyenovia completed a $50 million financing and launched the HYPE token treasury strategy, becoming the first US listed company to include HYPE in its balance sheet. At the same time, the company also plans to change its name to Hyperion DeFi and its stock code to HYPD. After the news was released, Eyenovia's stock price soared 134% in a single day. As of June 25, its stock price hit a new high of $9.02.

On June 23, Eyenovia announced the completion of a $50 million private placement and purchased 1,040,584.5 HYPEs at an average price of $34.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (US stock code: LGHL)

Total reserves: Undisclosed

Stock price (as of June 26): $2.57

Market value: $2.02 million

Lion Group Holding Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed company. The company is a securities trading platform whose main businesses are futures and securities brokerage services, contract for difference (CFD) trading, total return service (TRS) trading and over-the-counter stock options trading. However, the company's operating conditions are not ideal. It has suffered losses every year from 2020 to 2024 and its cash flow is tight.

On June 19, Lion Group Holding announced that it had received $600 million in funding, using HYPE as its main reserve asset and launching the next-generation Layer 1 treasury with SOL and SUI. However, perhaps because there has been no substantial action, the company's stock price did not fluctuate significantly after the announcement.

Conclusion

This summer, the altcoin season may really be here, just in the form of a stock. Although the stock prices of some listed companies that have announced altcoin treasuries have experienced a round of sharp rises and falls, and the quality of these listed companies is uneven, and some are even on the verge of bankruptcy, this liquidity feast is far from over.

New asset classes and narratives are more likely to trigger a bull market. Although coin-to-stock conversions and crypto treasury strategies are not the latest concepts, with the gradual relaxation of global crypto regulation, the increasing acceptance of crypto in traditional markets, and the surge in crypto IPOs, crypto concept stocks are expected to truly attract traditional stock investors to "take over", and a coin-to-stock bull market under a compliant background will break out this summer.