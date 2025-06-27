Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order By: PANews 2025/06/27 17:17

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of 931 BTC and $ 100 million worth of short orders, with a leverage of 20 times, an opening price of $106,779 , and a liquidation price of $112,640 . In addition, his BTC long orders of $103,000-$104,500 are still pending.